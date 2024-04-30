SSC results to be declared today

April 30, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Directorate of Government Examinations will release the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examination, March 2024, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In all, 5,08,385 students, including 2,50,433 girls (about 49.26%), had registered for the examination conducted between March 18 and April 2. The evaluation of the papers was completed by the second week of April.

As per an official communication, Principal Secretary (Education Dept.,) Burra Venkatesham will participate in the event to release the results.

Students can view their results on https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/