GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SSC results to be declared today

April 30, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file of students getting ready for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at a centre in Hyderabad.

A file of students getting ready for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at a centre in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Directorate of Government Examinations will release the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examination, March 2024, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In all, 5,08,385 students, including 2,50,433 girls (about 49.26%), had registered for the examination conducted between March 18 and April 2. The evaluation of the papers was completed by the second week of April.

As per an official communication, Principal Secretary (Education Dept.,) Burra Venkatesham will participate in the event to release the results.

Students can view their results on https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.