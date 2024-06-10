GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Telangana PSC calls Group IV candidates for certificate verification 

Only candidates who completed the web option process will be allowed for certificate verification

Published - June 10, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Public Service Commission on Sunday notified the Group IV provisional list of hall tickets numbers and called the candidates for verification of certificates.

Telangana Public Service Commission on Sunday notified the Group IV provisional list of hall tickets numbers and called the candidates for verification of certificates. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of  https://www.tspsc.gov.in. 

The Telangana Public Service Commission on Sunday notified the Group IV provisional list of hall tickets numbers and called the candidates for verification of certificates. The list includes 23,999 candidates.

Verification of the certificates will be conducted at the O/o Telangana Public Service Commission, Nampally, and at the Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Public Garden Road.

The Commission advised the candidates to exercise utmost caution while exercising web options as they will be considered as final. The process will begin on June 13 (Thursday) on the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Only candidates who completed the web option process will be allowed for certificate verification. A day-wise schedule of the process will be available on the Commission’s website soon.

Candidates are required to produce up to 18 documents, as applicable, along with the checklist from the Commission’s website and three passport-sized photographs, in original and a photocopied set.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.