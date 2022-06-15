Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on June 15, 2022
- Covid cases crossed 200 mark for the first time in Telangana since February.
- Congress to organise a meeting of parties, except TRS, BJP and MIM, to discuss the security situation in Hyderabad.
- The Medical Council of India has granted permission for a government medical college at Jagtial with an intake of 150 students for MBBS course. The college at Jagtial was one of the eight proposed by government and is the first to get MCI permission.
- Environmentalist Jaggi Vasudev who is on a solo motorcycle ride from London to India on `save soil campaign’ will participate in a soil conservation programme at Shamshabad and address a press conference at GMC Balayogi stadium in Hyderabad.
- Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane will interact with women self-help groups at the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Hyderabad.
- The YSR Congress has announced that its president Sharmila will contest from Palair Assembly constituency in Khammam district in the next elections.
