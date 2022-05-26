Healthy soil and healthy life are inextricably connected, says Jaggi Vasudev

“There is nobody on the planet who’s against enhancing soil organic content- not fertilizer industries, not pesticide industries…everybody is for it because rich soil is the fundamental of rich life for us. Healthy soil and healthy life are inextricably connected,” said Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder, Isha Foundation, at the Future of Cities event at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos.

In a brief appeal to representatives from more than 150 countries who attended the event, Mr. Jaggi spoke about the critical need to regenerate soil health to make it remunerative for farmers to continue to farming in the interest of food security, to reduce migratory exodus into cities and to ensure long-term planetary well being.

Mr. Jaggi also outlined his idea of One Building City to reclaim degraded lands. He said builders should consider decongesting cities by moving to the peripheries where land was abundant and developing it partially for human habitation. He proposed a built-up area of 1 acre on a 50-acre plot.

“You can build 50 to 100 floors. The remaining 49 acres will be completely eco-friendly with forests, enough agriculture; if you wish, you can grow enough fruits and vegetables that you need for this community,” he said.