Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress will not face any problems even if all Opposition parties form an alliance, says IT Minister

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 20:25 IST

‘Jagan has the blessings of people for the welfare schemes he is implementing’

Minister for Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath said that there would not be any problem if Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other parties come together and form an alliance. It is the YSR Congress Party which would form the government again after 2024 elections, he said. Mr. Amarnath was attending the swearing-in-ceremony of Market Committee Chairperson K Yashoda at Anakapalli on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Mr Amarnath said that it has become a regular feature for Mr. Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh to speak against the ruling party. He alleged that Mr. Naidu has lost his grip in his own Kuppam constituency and this shows the state of TDP. Mr. Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has blessings of people for the welfare initiatives he has been taking up since the last three years. Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi was also present.



