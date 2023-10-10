HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt constitutes screening committee to examine proposals relating to MCC enforcement

 Chief Secretary to head the Committee

October 10, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana Government has constituted a screening committee to examine the proposals relating to regulation and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the State Assembly Elections.

Constituted a day after the schedule for the forthcoming elections was announced by the Election Commission of India, the screening committee would be headed by the Chief Secretary as chairman. The committee will have secretary/principal secretary/special chief secretary of the departments concerned and secretary/principal secretary of the General Administration/coordination department as members.

The committee would examine each proposal before sending it to the ECI through the Chief Electoral Officer in the light of the ECI’s existing instructions/clarifications available in the compendium/instructions mentioned in the ECI portal. The proposals cleared by the committee should be submitted to the CEO along with full details and a note of urgency mentioning why the proposal could not wait till the completion of the election.

The CEO should take further action towards only such proposals that were cleared by the screening committee to the Election Commission along with a self-contained note. The CEO should communicate the decision of the ECI immediately on its receipt, a Government order issued on Tuesday said. The committee had been constituted following the advise of the ECI, the order added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.