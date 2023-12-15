Telangana Governor says new Congress Govt dedicated to implement each and every promise made in party manifesto 

December 15, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has asserted that the new Congress Government headed by Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy is dedicated to implement each and every promise it made in the party’s manifesto and the Government will stand by it.

The Government is in the process of preparing action plan based on the promises made in the poll manifesto and is committed to implement all the declarations the Congress made for farmers, youth, backward classes and other sections in letter and spirit. The Government would provide quality uninterrupted power supply to agriculture sector and give minimum support price to each crop.

“There will be an action plan to waive farm loans to the tune of Rs. 2 lakh,” the Governor said in her address to the joint sitting of the State Legislature held for the first time after the recent assembly elections.

The Government was equally committed to implement all the promises it made to the youth. Accordingly, a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) would be conducted within six months for filling up the teachers’ posts. Steps had already been initiated to clean up the State public Service Commission and they would be followed by steps measures to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year. “The action plan with regard to the job calendar will be in tune with the promises made”.

Bhumata portal to replace Dharani

An action plan to provide house sites to homeless and give Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance for construction of houses under Indiramma scheme with an additional Rs. 1 lakh to SC/ST beneficiaries would be launched soon. The Governor recalled that majority of complaints received during Praja Vani were land related and it had been decided to replace Dharani portal with Bhumata portal which would be transparent and help in solving all the land related issues.

In addition, a land commission would be put in place for protecting the Government lands and poor would be given rights on the 25 lakh acres distributed to them by the previous Congress Government as part of the land reform programme.

Secretariat not a mere decorative symbol

The Governor said the Secretariat would forthwith be not a decorative symbol and the Government was committed to protecting the constitutional institutions. “This is not a feudal rule. We will instil confidence in the people that this is a real democracy,” she said. The Government was committed to render justice to all sections who took part in the separate statehood movement and welfare and development would be based on the aspirations of these sections.