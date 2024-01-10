GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Governor accepts resignation of TSPSC chairman and three members 

Raj Bhavan clarifies that there was no delay in accepting the resignations 

January 10, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
File photo of B. Janardhan Reddy

File photo of B. Janardhan Reddy

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accepted the resignations submitted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman B. Janardhan Reddy and three other members – R. Satyanarayana, Bandi Linga Reddy and Karam Ravinder Reddy on Wednesday.

The Governor clarified that contrary to any speculation or misinformation, there was no delay on her part in accepting the resignations submitted by the TSPSC chairman and members. The Governor promptly forwarded the resignations as per Business Rules to the State Government for circulation of file, along with remarks and opinion of the Advocate General through the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after ensuring a thorough examination of the matter, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

The release said that the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team played a crucial role in the decision making process. In view of this, the State Government reviewed the resignations and obtained AG’s opinion and circulated the file for acceptance of all the four resignations on January 9. The Governor had accepted all four resignations without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and any potential future criminal proceedings.

The Governor assured all the people in the State, unemployed youth in particular, that every precaution had been taken to safeguard the interests of the youth in the process. The Governor asserted that she remained committed to upholding the mandates of the Constitution, principles of justice, transparency and accountability and that the decision reflected the responsible handling of the matter that involved ongoing investigations.

“The entire process of acceptance of resignations was completed in one day with utmost diligence and in adherence to legal procedures,” the release added.

