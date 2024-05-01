Telangana Congress complaints against BRS leader Krishank

May 01, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress has complained against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank for allegedly posting a fake letter of the OU chief warden and terming the letter posted by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on OU hostels’ closure as fake.

TS Congress media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy said that the OU chief warden has filed a complaint at the OU police station for forging his signature. Mr. Krishank earlier posted two letters on the ‘X’ platform claiming that the letter posted by the Chief Minister was fake and also posted a similar letter terming it to be genuine.

Mr. Rammohan Reddy said that maligning the CM with such fake posts was unacceptable and Mr. Krishank would have to face the law for forgery and fake letters.

OU VC D. Ravinder Reddy also confirmed that the letter posted by the CM was a genuine letter issued by the warden.