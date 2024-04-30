Bhatti dismisses reports of water, power shortage on OU campus

April 30, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - KHAMMAM

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday dismissed reports of shortage of water and electricity on Osmania University (OU) campus in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media in Khammam, Mr. Vikramarka said the Chief Warden of OU hostels and messes made a wrong statement in this regard. The Chief Warden’s statement that the OU hostels and messes will be closed from May 1 to 31 due to a scarcity of water and electricity on the campus evoked concern among students. “I immediately ordered a preliminary inquiry to find out the facts. The inquiry found uninterrupted power supply to the 33/11 KV sub-station on OU campus through two 11KV special feeders, as was evident from the meter reading,” he said.

The OU Registrar issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Warden for issuing the statement without verifying the facts.

The Deputy CM said students can stay on the campus and pursue their studies without any anxiety. The Congress government accords highest priority on the interests of students and the unemployed, he said.

V-C clarifies

Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder said that there was no shortage of water or electricity on the campus. As per the almanac, the university declares vacation from May 1 every year and this year, too, a similar notice was issued. But the mention of shortage of electricity and water was blown out of proportion.