Telangana CM appeals to HC judges for speedy adjudication of cases

CM K. Chandrasekhara Rao also thanked Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana for sanctioning new judges to the Telangana High Court

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao on Friday said that the government had sanctioned 1,730 posts for establishing new courts in the backdrop of reconstitution of erstwhile 10 districts creating 33 new districts.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022, the CM said so far the government had sanctioned 4,348 new posts in different wings to strengthen the judiciary at different levels in the State. This included additional posts created for the supporting staff and benches in the HC following the strengthing of Telangana High Court judges from 24 to 42.

Thanking Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana for sanctioning new judges to the HC, Mr. Rao said he was ready to strengthen the judiciary in the State by all means and hoped soon it would become an example for the entire country. Stating that “Telangana is making rapid strides in industrial, IT and agricultural sectors along with record level per capita income,” the CM hoped even the judiciary in the State would become a role model for others in the country.

He said that Telangana surpassed many milestones in sectors like electricity, industry, IT and agriculture since its creation eight years ago. Administrative reforms undertaken by the government were appreciated by many and the integrated official complexes at the district headquarters were good examples, he said.

He said that international investors would prefer to invest money at places having facilities for speedy disposal of litigation, the CM appealed to the judges of the HC to ensure cases were adjudicated at the earliest. He appealed to HC Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to create new courts in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts as he had learnt that courts in these two districts were over-burdened with cases.

The CM said the government had decided to build new quarters for all 42 judges of the HC in a single place. A land of 30 acres at Durgam Cheruvu was identified for construction of the judges’ quarters. He requested CJI to lay the foundation stone for the quarters in a ceremony to be held soon after the finalisation of the proposal.