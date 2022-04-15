“Remember human aspect”, CJI N. V. Ramana tells Telangana Judicial Officers

CJI N. V. Ramana was speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference 2022

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday told judicial officers of districts to “create a congenial atmosphere” for litigants and “remember human aspect” while adjudicating cases.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022. “Treat everyone with respect” and try to empathise with members of members of minorities and weaker sections of the society.

Observing that judiciary “was a check on excesses of executives”, the CJI told the judicial officers to keep themselves updated with the changes in law and keep abreast of the developments in other sectors like science and technology. Stating that finance soundness was crucial for the judicial officers to give their best, the CJI said that he had spoken with the Pay Commission recently and the “good news” was round the corner.

He thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao for the latter’s quick response in extending all facilities to the judicial officers. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that a trend of rise in indiscipline among some judicial officers was noticed.

“Senior counsels are being ill treated..some officers are not punctual,” the CJ of the HC said while delivering the inaugural address. CJ Satish Chandra Sharma said that eight lakh cases were pending in district courts. A better and modern judicial infrastructure was the need of the hour for speedy disposal of the cases. The judicial officers are required to play a pro-active role in clearing piled up pending cases.