Revanth skips AICC meeting in New Delhi due to ill-health

Mr. Revanth Reddy will join the flagging-off of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

January 11, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: File | RAO GN

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy skipped the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi today as he is not keeping well and doctors advised him not to travel given the cold conditions in New Delhi.

Party sources said that Mr. Reddy was advised two days of rest by doctors and advised him not to go to New Delhi as his health would deteriorate due to the cold conditions there. After cancelling his trip to New Delhi, the Chief Minister is attending review meetings at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Mr. Revanth Reddy will travel to New Delhi on January 13 to meet the party leaders and later join the flagging-off of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - set to commence from Imphal on January 14.

Telangana CM to attend WEF meeting in Davos

Later in the night, he would leave for Davos in Switzerland along with a delegation to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.

The Chief Minister will pitch for investments in Telangana at the Davos meeting. The State government has been regularly participating in the meetings to attract investments. Till last year, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao was the face of the Telangana team at Davos, that he led as the IT Minister.

In the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu started the trend of attending WEF meetings in Davos to sell the State as investor-friendly and attract industrialists across the world.

