December 27, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

The Congress on December 27 announced that party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will lead the Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14 to March 20 between Manipur and Mumbai.

The Yatra, which will be undertaken mostly by bus with short stretches of walking or padayatra, will cover 6,200 kilometres across 14 States.

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra where Mr. Gandhi raised the issues of economic inequality, social polarisation and authoritarian government, the Nyay Yatra will raise the issue of economic, social, and political injustice, said Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh at a press conference.

Mr. Venugopal said the details of the route of the Yatra will shared subsequently.

On September 7 last year, the Congress launched the Kanniyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered over 4,000 km across 12 States and two Union Territories, with Mr. Gandhi, along 120 other Bharat yatris, completing the entire distance in 146 days.

The yatra, which culminated in Srinagar on January 30 this year, saw Mr. Gandhi addressing 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings, 13 press conferences, over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.