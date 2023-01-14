KTR to lead a delegation from Telangana to World Economic Forum, Davos

January 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries and Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao is leading a delegation from the State to the World Economic Forum, which is being organised from January 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland.

Apart from participating in various sessions at the WEF, Mr. Rama Rao will be meeting top leadership of several marquee global firms at the Telangana Pavilion set up there. He will also be participating in industry round tables that are to be organised on the sidelines of WEF, the Minister’s office said in a release ahead of the delegation’s scheduled departure from Hyderabad on Saturday night. It will be reaching Zurich on January 15, afternoon and from there proceed to Davos by road.

With an aim to showcase the State as an investment destination for global firms and to create more employment opportunities for its youth in the private sector, the Minister will, during the meetings and interactions, highlight the progressive and industry friendly policies of Telangana government. The previous trips of such official delegation from Telangana to the WEF were “highly successful and fetched huge investments resulting in large scale job creation for local youth. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this year as well,” the Minister’s office said.

It will be is the fifth time the State is sending a delegation to WEF, Davos. Telangana had sent a delegation to WEF, Davos, for the first time in 2018. WEF president Borge Brende in his invitation to Mr. Rama Rao had said: “your leadership in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse is noteworthy.” The theme of this edition of the prestigious annual summit will be ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

Secretary to the IT and Industries departments Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy, Director Lifesciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Automotives Gopal Krishnan and Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham are part of the delegation the Minister is leading.