Tammineni Veerabhadram continues to be stable with minimal medication support

January 17, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CPI (Marxist) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram who was admitted to AIG hospitals on Tuesday continues to be stable and with minimal medication support maintaining his blood pressure.

The senior CPI (M) leader is responding to verbal commands, the hospital said in a health bulletin on Wednesday adding Mr. Veerabhadram responded to initial treatment in a promising way. The hospital said the next 24 to 48 hours were crucial. The team of cross functional doctors would continue to monitor him and accordingly, decide future course of treatment including requirement for continued ventilation.