CPI(M) Telangana secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram hospitalised; condition critical

January 16, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday due to a heart complaint; his condition is critical.

The senior CPI(M) leader, who complained of unease in the morning, was first admitted to a hospital in Khammam, from where he was shifted to AIG Hospitals on the city outskirts later in the day in ventilator support. AIG Hospitals, in a bulletin issued late on Tuesday evening, said his condition was still critical.

The bulletin said he had heart dysfunction and abnormality of heart beating. A kidney dysfunction had caused fluid accumulation in lungs, necessitating invasive ventilation. He was currently being treated with medications to improve his blood pressure. Efforts were being made to remove the fluid from his lungs and treat his abnormal heart beating.

Mr. Veerabhadram was being treated by a multidisciplinary team comprising critical care experts, cardiologists, electrophysiologists, nephrologists and pulmonologists under the guidance of Dr. Somaraju and Dr. D.N. Kumar.

