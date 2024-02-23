GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddipet collector made special secretary of Irrigation department in a minor reshuffle of IAS officers

February 23, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana government issued orders affecting minor reshuffle of IAS officers.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Siddipet collector Patil Prashanth Jeevan is transferred and posted as special secretary to Irrigation Department in a minor reshuffle of IAS officers by Telangana government.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Siddipet district collector Patil Prashant Jeevan has been transferred and posted as special secretary to the Government in the Irrigation department in the minor reshuffle of IAS officers affected by Telangana government on Friday.

He will be replaced by Kamareddy additional collector (local bodies) Mikkilineni Manu Choudary. Tourism department principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has been placed in full additional charge as Endowments principal secretary relieving senior IAS officer Sunil Sharma from the post.

Greater Warangal municipal commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik has been transferred and posted as Jangaon district collector relieving Ch. Shivalingaiah who was asked to report to the General Administration Department.

