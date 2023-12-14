GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven IAS officers get new postings in a minor reshuffle by Telangana Govt

Syed Murtaza Ali Rizvi will be CMD of TRANSCO and GENCO

December 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
The government orders were issued reshuffling the officers.

The government orders were issued reshuffling the officers. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats, Telangana Government has given new postings to seven officers. Secretary to Health Department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, has been transferred and posted as Energy department Secretary with Full Additional Charge as Chairman of the TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO. IT department Joint Secretary Sandeep Kumar Jha has been posted as TS TRANSCO Joint Managing Director while Industries department director D. Krishna Bhaskar had been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the deputy Chief Minister.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui who is waiting for posting had been posted as TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director and Karnati Varun Reddy was made the chairman of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited. Amrapali Kata who is waiting for posting had been posted as HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner and she would also hold Full Additional Charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited.

B. Gopi, who is waiting for posting, had been posted as Agriculture Director relieving M. Raghunandan Rao. Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has been placed in Full Additional Charge as Health Secretary.

List of the bureaucrats and their postings 

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi
Secretary to Energy Department with Full Additional Charge as Chairman of the TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO
Sandeep Kumar Jha
Joint Managing Director, TS TRANSCO
D. Krishna Bhaskar
Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the deputy Chief Minister
Musharraf Ali Faruqui
Chairman and Managing Director, TSSPDCL
Karnati Varun Reddy
Chairman, Northern Power Distribution Company Limited
Amrapali Kata
HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner and Full Additional Charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited
B. Gopi
Director, Agriculture Department
Shailaja Ramaiyer
Full Additional Charge as Health Secretary

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.