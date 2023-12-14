Seven IAS officers get new postings in a minor reshuffle by Telangana Govt

December 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats, Telangana Government has given new postings to seven officers. Secretary to Health Department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, has been transferred and posted as Energy department Secretary with Full Additional Charge as Chairman of the TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO. IT department Joint Secretary Sandeep Kumar Jha has been posted as TS TRANSCO Joint Managing Director while Industries department director D. Krishna Bhaskar had been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the deputy Chief Minister.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui who is waiting for posting had been posted as TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director and Karnati Varun Reddy was made the chairman of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited. Amrapali Kata who is waiting for posting had been posted as HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner and she would also hold Full Additional Charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited.

B. Gopi, who is waiting for posting, had been posted as Agriculture Director relieving M. Raghunandan Rao. Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has been placed in Full Additional Charge as Health Secretary.

List of the bureaucrats and their postings