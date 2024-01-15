GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven flights diverted to Hyderabad airport as major Indian cities battle heavy fog

The diversions included four flights from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport, two from Chennai International Airport, and one from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

January 15, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Representational image of GMR Hyderabad International Airport

The persistent fog across the nation disrupted air travel on Monday, resulting in numerous flights being diverted, delayed or cancelled due to poor visibility and unfavourable weather conditions. Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has emerged as a diversion hub for several airlines.

As of Monday morning, seven flights, including four international ones, that were originally destined for other airports, were diverted to Hyderabad. The diversions included four flights from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport, two from Chennai International Airport, and one from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The flights rerouted from Kolkata included AIX Connect’s I5 992 and I5 558 bound from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, Vistara Air’s UK 727 from Delhi, and SpiceJet’s SG 517 from Bengaluru.

Additionally, IndiGo’s flight 6E 1002 from Singapore’s Changi Airport heading to Chennai was redirected to Hyderabad, and British Airways BA 035 from London’s Heathrow Airport to Chennai experienced a similar fate. The sole diversion from Delhi was Egypt Air’s flight MS 973 from Cairo International Airport to Delhi, which was rerouted to Hyderabad.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport authorities acknowledged that adverse weather conditions in other cities contributed to numerous flight delays and cancellations as well.

