Fog engulfs Hyderabad airport, three flights diverted, 32 delayed

December 27, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad continues to grapple with persistent fog-related disruptions, causing inconvenience at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Once again, the dense fog shrouding the city led to the diversion and delay of multiple flights on Wednesday morning.

A total of three flights destined for RGIA had to be rerouted to alternative airports, while 32 flights experienced delays. Adverse weather conditions and poor visibility were cited as the primary reasons behind these disruptions.

To keep passengers informed, Air Vistara took to X (formerly Twitter), to announce the flight delays and diversions attributed to the challenging weather conditions prevailing at the Hyderabad airport.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK873 from Mumbai to Hyderabad (BOM-HYD) has been diverted to Bangalore (BLR) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 0900hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 27, 2023

Among the diverted flights was Air Vistara’s UK 873, originating from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with a scheduled arrival time of 6:26 a.m. Instead of landing at RGIA, the flight was redirected to Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore. Another affected flight was operated by IndiGo Airlines, with flight 6E 495 departing from Chennai International Airport at 6:37 a.m. but ultimately landing at Manohar International Airport in Goa instead of Hyderabad. Additionally, IndiGo’s flight 6E 5012, departing from Mumbai at 7:05 a.m., faced diversion to Goa.

Out of the 32 delayed flights, IndiGo bore the brunt with 23 affected flights, followed by five from SpiceJet, three from AIX Connect, and one from Vistara. Major routes such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai were impacted.