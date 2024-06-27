Anti-tobacco cyclothon in Mysuru on June 29

An anti-tobacco Cyclothon will be held in Mysuru on June 29.

Organized by Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO), the Cyclothon will commence from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the north gate of Mysuru palace and pass through Jayachamarajendra Circle, also known as Hardinge Circle, Gun House, and Mysuru City Corporation circle before returning to the starting point at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Students from various colleges, doctors, and staff from BHIO will participate in the cycle rally, which will be flagged off by sculptor Arun Yogiraj and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M.Muthuraju at 7 a.m. on June 29.

Announcing the cyclothon in Mysuru on Thursday, senior consultant medical oncologist Dr. Srinivas K.G. said cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor accounting for a large percentage of lung cancer, besides causing cancer of mouth, nose, throat, larynx, esophagus, etc. “Using tobacco products in any form such as cigars or pipes also increases the risk of lung cancer. Even smoking a few cigarettes a day or smoking occasionally increases the risk of lung cancer,” he said.

Paediatric oncologist at BHIO Dr. Sowmya J. expressed concern over the use of e-cigarettes by children. “Children are using e-cigarettes at rates higher than adults”, she said.

While pointing out that tobacco is used in two forms – smoking forms through cigarettes, beedis, and smokeless forms through kaini and gutka – Dr. Sowmya said both forms are associated with cancers. “Young children are also exposed to secondhand smoking from parents. Adoloscent children often start smoking as peer pressure or out of curiosity. It is the need to the hour to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and advocate for effective policies to reduce its consumption,” she said.