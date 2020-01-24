SC refuses to set aside Dharmadhikari panel report

The Supreme Court has refused to set aside the final report of D.M. Dharmadhikari Committee on the allotment of State-cadre employees between the eight power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to officials of the Telangana power utilities and office-bearers of a couple of employees associations.

Speaking from New Delhi over phone after the apex court’s dismissal of petitions filed by the managements and employees’ associations against the final report of the Justice Dharmadhikari Committee on Friday, office bearers of Telangana Electricity Engineers’ Association and Vidyut Accounts Officers Association of Telangana said the Supreme Court suggested the AP managements and associations to approach the one-man committee within two weeks, if they had any objections on the final report.

Further, the Telangana associations’ office-bearers said the Supreme Court had also refused to entertain the request of AP managements to direct their Telangana counterparts to pay the salaries of 655 employees relieved by Telangana based on the final report of the Dharmadhikari Committee. The apex court told the petitioners to move the one-man committee on the payment of salaries of the employees relieved by Telangana.

The apex court gave a direction to the one-man committee headed by D.M. Dharmadhikari, a former judge of the Supreme Court, to settle the matter at the earliest. Director (Human Resources) of TS Power Generation Corporation S. Ashok Kumar, senior advocate Vidyasagar, legal officer T. Ashok and company secretary V. Paramesh were present during the hearing.

Meanwhile, the Telangana associations have suggested the AP managements not to prolong the issue further and allow the 655 employees relieved by Telangana, based on the final report of the one-man committee, to join duties there. General secretary of accounts officers association P. Anjaiah welcomed the apex court ruling in the issue.