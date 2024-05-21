RTA rakes in over ₹43 lakh with special auction of vehicle numbers

Auction of special numbers by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) raked in ₹43,70,284, with the highest bid pegged at ₹25,50,002.

The highest bid, made by Soni Transport Solutions, was for the registration number TG 09 9999. This was followed by a bid by Ramakrishna Yerramineni for the registration number TG 09 A 0006. The bid amount was ₹2,76,000.

Other bids were made for TG 09 A 0005, TG 09 A 0019, TG 09 9799 and TG 09 A 0009. The bids were between ₹1,10,009 and ₹1,80,200.

Once registration number plates bearing ‘TG’, replacing ‘TS’ were launched, the Transport Department raked in upwards of ₹2.5 crore. As per data, Hyderabad district then had recorded revenue of ₹51,06,618, followed by Rangareddy district with ₹45,57,862 and Medchal-Malkajgiri district with ₹36,11,423.