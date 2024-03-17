GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TG number plate launch rakes in ₹2.5 crore for Telangana Transport Department

Those with TS vehicle registration number plates will be retained

March 17, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

With the TG vehicle registration numbers being rolled out, the Transport Department through number reservations raked in an impressive ₹2,51,86,347.

According to the department’s online reservation report, which collates the fee, bid amount, and calculates the total revenue generated, as on March 15, Hyderabad district recorded revenue of ₹51,06,618, followed by Rangareddy district with ₹45,57,862, and Medchal-Malkajgiri district with ₹36,11,423. Transport Department officials said that the reservation and bidding of numbers began on high note.

The Road Transport Authority began issuing TG vehicle registration beginning from March 15. The move came after the Congress government sought the Union government’s permission to use TG instead of TS, which was brought about by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had alleged that the BRS government did so out of personal gain. Those with TS vehicle registration number plates will be retained.

According to RTA officials, the highest bid was for TG 09 0001 vehicle registration number. The successful bidder Rudra Rajeev Kumar paid ₹9,61,111 for the number.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.