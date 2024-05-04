GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rohit Vemula’s mother meets Telangana CM Revanth and gets assurance

May 04, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

R. Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Rohit Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Rohit Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A day after news broke that Telangana police filed a closure report in Rohit Vemula’s suicide case, his mother Radhika Vemula and students from the University of Hyderabad met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday. The Chief Minister assured justice to Rohit’s family.

The conclusion of the closure report, of the Cyberabad police commissionerate, stated that Rohit Vemula, University of Hyderabad research scholar, had multiple issues worrying him and they would have driven him to end his life. It also noted that no evidence was found to establish that the actions of the accused persons drove him to the extreme step.

Rohit Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on May 5, 2024.

UoH students held a protest march at the main gate of the campus demanding justice on Friday evening. They said that they now have the option of approaching the lower courts for a protest petition.

Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) participated in a protest in front of campus main gate, raising slogans demanding justice in Hyderabad on May 03, 2024. Telangana police filed a 60-page closure report in the Rohith Vemula suicide case.

Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) participated in a protest in front of campus main gate, raising slogans demanding justice in Hyderabad on May 03, 2024. Telangana police filed a 60-page closure report in the Rohith Vemula suicide case. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

On Friday, the office of Director General of Police issued a press release stating that a fresh investigation will be conducted into the case.

In November 2022, Ms. Radhika walked along with Mr. Gandhi near Shamshabad when the latter held Bharat Jodo Yatra. Later, he tweeted, “Rohith Vemula is and will continue to remain a symbol of my struggle against social discrimination and injustice. Meeting Rohit’s mother has further strengthened my resolve to march forward in my journey”.

