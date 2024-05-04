GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A fresh investigation will be conducted into Rohith Vemula’s case, says DGP

A petition will be filed in court seeking further probe.

May 04, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A fresh investigation will be conducted into Rohith Vemula’s case, said a release from the DGP’s office. File.

A fresh investigation will be conducted into Rohith Vemula’s case, said a release from the DGP’s office. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following doubts raised by Rohith Vemula’s mother and others about the probe into his suicide case, a fresh investigation will be conducted, said a release from the DGP’s office on Friday.

Rohith Vemula did not belong to a Scheduled Caste: police file closure report citing lack of evidence 

A petition will be filed in court seeking further probe. “The investigating officer in the case was ACP Madhapur, and the final report was prepared in November 2023. It was officially filed in jurisdictional court on March 21, this year. As some doubts have been raised, further investigation will be taken up. A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the magistrate to permit the probe,” it said.

Telangana

