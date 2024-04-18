Revanth to address poll rally in Hanamkonda on April 24

April 18, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will address a large public gathering at Madikonda, near here, on April 24 as part of the campaigning for Lok Sabha elections.

Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari,Warangal Lok Sabha constituency in-charge and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, along with other local leaders, inspected the site in front of a printing unit of a newspaper at Madikonda on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency and Mr. Srihari’s daughter Kadiyam Kavya will file her first set of nomination papers on April 19. It is said that she would file her second set of papers on April 24. In view of Mr. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled meeting, the Congress leaders are trying to mobilise party activists in large numbers.