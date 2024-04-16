GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Warangal Cong candidate Kavya calls on people to end Modi regime

Urges party activists, particularly the youth, to strive hard to ensure her victory in the elections

April 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hanamkonda on Tuesday

Congress candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya addressing a party workers' meeting in Hanamkonda on Tuesday

 

Congress party’s Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Kadiyam Kavya has underscored the need to end the BJP rule that has plagued the country for the past 10 years. She urged party activists, particularly the youth, to strive hard to ensure her victory in the elections. Accompanied by her father and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, she attended a couple of meetings with the party rank and file in Bhupalpally and Warangal West Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Addressing these meetings, Kavya stressed the role of social media in campaigning and urged young members to use social media platforms to counter criticism of the Congress party and to raise awareness about the welfare schemes and development works undertaken by the Congress government in the State. Meanwhile, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been trying to come to power again by dividing the people in the name of caste and religion. He urged the people to save the country from the communal BJP.

Referring to BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh, the Congress MLA accused Ramesh of being a land grabber and urged voters to teach him a lesson. Addressing another meeting in Hanamkonda, Kavya stated that the Congress would provide jobs only to the unemployed youth in the country.

MLA Kadiyam Srihari alleged that the Modi government had completely failed on its promise of two crore jobs every year. He accused the BJP government of increasing unemployment by closing public sector units. He expressed hope that his daughter would win the MP seat by a majority of two lakh votes in the elections.

NSUI State president and MLC Balmuri Venkat, AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary, Warangal Parliamentary Constituency In-charge Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, MLAs Nayani Rajender Reddy, K. R. Nagaraju, M. Yashaswini Reddy and others also spoke at the meeting.

