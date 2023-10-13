Revanth demands removal of DGP from poll duties, says Telangana turned into a ‘drunkard’ State

October 13, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy has said that Telangana has been turned into a ‘drunkards’ State as the government is overtly dependent on excise income, and its ridiculous that they are talking about welfare schemes.

He was addressing a gathering of Congress workers after admitting former DCCB chairman Kamatham Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister Kamatham Ram Reddy of Parigi constituency to the party. Sunita Sampath, former municipal chairperson of Tandur constituency, Mahipal Reddy, son of former DCC president Lakshmareddy, Illanthakunta, Manakondur MPPs, and other leaders of Manakondur constituency also joined the party.

Mr. Reddy demanded that DGP Anjani Kumar be removed from the poll duties immediately and also alleged that Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra and another senior officer, Prabhakar Rao were tapping the phones of Congress leaders and those who supported the party. He warned that officials threatening the Congress cadre would not be spared.

He alleged that Minister K.T. Rama Rao prepared a list of 75 people who were helping the Congress, and this list was given to Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He further alleged that Mr. KTR himself was calling up Congress supporters and threatening them not to support the party, and said Mr. KTR would remain in power for another 45 days only.

He alleged that officials like Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, and Somesh Kumar were influencing their juniors and subordinates to favour the ruling party and warned that officials should act like government officers and not BRS party activists.

Attacking MIM leader and Legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi, he accused him of speaking like ‘Modi, Kishan Reddy, and Raja Singh.’ “They want me to take an oath on Goddess Bhagyalakshmi. I am ready to come to Bhagyalakshmi temple. Are you ready?,” he challenged.

Indiramma rule

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the formation of the Indiramma Rule was certain in Telangana and files of the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi would be signed at the LB Stadium on December 9. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao cheated Sonia Gandhi just like he cheated the people of Telangana’s four crore people.