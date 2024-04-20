GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Remember video of BJP candidate shooting arrow at place of worship when you vote: Owaisi

April 20, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday appealed to the electorate to remember when voting the viral video purportedly showing BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Kompella Madhavi Latha pretending to be shooting an arrow near a place of worship.

Mr. Owaisi, AIMIM’s candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination on Friday at the Hyderabad District Collectorate. Later, at the first public meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha constituency campaign, he stressed the importance of increasing polling percentages.

“You are now seeing that the BJP candidate, aiming at a place of worship, a masjid, indicated [that] an arrow would be shot towards it. Will you [public] still not vote?” Mr. Owaisi asked. “If you have empathy and pain for that place of worship, ...come out to vote for the sake of the sanctity of that place [of worship].”

Mr. Owaisi said that the “imaginary shooting of an arrow” was not only aimed at the place of worship, but at the peace and tranquillity of Hyderabad. The video laid bare the BJP’s intention to weaken the peace between the Hindu and Muslim communities. “It was done to foment riots in Hyderabad,” Mr. Owaisi alleged.

He urged the public to vote so as to stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and opined that it was a law that works in conjunction with the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. “We have to cleanse Hyderabad of the BJP, and make the MIM victorious,” Mr. Owaisi said.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, too, urged the public to vote in large numbers and underscored the work of organisations led by the Owaisi brothers in the fields of health and education.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.