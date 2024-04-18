Voice against atrocities always rose from Hyderabad, says AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

April 18, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Weeks before the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) aimed to position Hyderabad as a hub in the country from where strong voices against injustices perpetrated against Muslims and other marginalised communities are raised.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who had been organising Eid Milap meetings, and simultaneously canvassing for his elder brother Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, underscored the role he said that the party has been essaying.

Mr Owaisi, who represents Chandrayangutta in the State Legislative Assembly, while addressing party workers and supporters at a recent Eid Milap function said, “Voices are raised against [atrocities] only from Hyderabad, which is the voice of your unity, whether it is in the Assembly or in the Parliament. When lynchings happen, the voice is raised from Hyderabad. If people are beaten in the name of beef, the voice against this is raised from Hyderabad. Whether it is a beef ban, or when people are beaten for sporting a beard, the voices are raised from Hyderabad. If they are shot in trains, then the voice against this is raised from Hyderabad. If something happens in the name of hijab, voices are raised against this from Hyderabad.”

The Chandragangutta legislator waxed eloquent on the healthcare and educational infrastructure the party leadership created such as hospitals and schools, that are run by trusts. Mr. Owaisi promised the public that he would expand this network to the Karwan Assembly constituency and construct a 200-bed hospital there in the next five years.

Mr. Owaisi cited the release of pending honorariums for thousands of imams and muezzins in Telangana as an example of the party working for the public, and dealing with any party that is in power. He implied that the party believes in welfare, getting welfare measures and projects implemented, and getting work done “from whoever solves our issues”.

Thus far, the AIMIM announced the candidature of party president Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad, Imtiaz Jaleel from Aurangabad, Anis Sundke from Pune and Akhtarul Iman from Kishangunj for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, the party announced that it allied with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. The move comes after that party assured it would not ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and was against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a law that has been a contentious issue for large sections of the public. Further, at a recent public meeting, the Hyderabad parliamentarian said that despite there being no alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the AIMIM would support its president Prakash Ambedkar, who is contesting the Akola Lok Sabha seat.