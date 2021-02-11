PURE EV to launch electric bike

Bike from IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup to hit the roads on Aug. 15

IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup PURE EV is set to launch its first electric motorcycle - ETRYST 350 - completely designed, developed and manufactured here. About 50 demo vehicles are to be deployed by March-end across the country making them available for test drives at specific outlets.

‘ETRYST 350’ is scheduled to hit the roads on Independence Day (Aug 15) at a price that would be “economical in comparison with conventional motorcycles with similar pickup and power”. The bike be launched first in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, following which it would expand to more outlets by the year-end.

Designed and developed at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre here, it boasts of a top speed of 85 kmph delivering on a par ride experience with most Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorbikes. A single full charge will provide a range of 120 km, till the battery has to be charged again. The vehicle is powered by a 3.5 KWH patented battery with a five-year warranty, developed by the firm.

The electric bike can get adapted to any Indian terrain and can be used for daily commutes providing a very stable ride experience even at speed of 85 kmph and delivering a high pickup on a par with premium ICE motorcycles. “The launch of this motorcycle is a demonstration of our significant learnings in powertrain design and development at our R&D centre”, said Founder, PURE EV, and associate professor, department of mechanical and aerospace engineering, IIT-H, Nishanth Dongari, on Thursday.

Extensive trials and testing are currently under way for the bike and he was confident of delivering a high performance bike with respect to existing range of ICE motorcycles and help switching customers towards EVs.

Co-founder and chief executive officer Rohit Vadera said: “With ETRYST 350, we want to make a mark in the domestic EV industry with competitive pricing point in comparison with premium motorcycles. We are also upgrading our after-sales service network and to enhance our service capabilities with invention of devices like ‘Batrics Faraday’ providing remote battery service capability and comprehensive technicians training programs.”

The company is targeting the youth and those yearning for a high-performance electric motorcycle at an affordable price. It has over 100 touch points from Tamil Nadu to Srinagar to Arunachal Praddesh, with plans to expand further. Exports to Nepal have commenced and exports to rest of South Asia, South East Asia and even South Africa as well as Africa are being explored.