Posters criticising PM Modi appear as he arrives in Hyderabad

Similar posters were pasted when Mr. Modi visited Hyderabad for a public meeting in Warangal a few months ago

October 01, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Posters criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear in Hyderabad as he visits the city on Sunday for a public meeting in Mahabubnagar.

Posters criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear in Hyderabad as he visits the city on Sunday for a public meeting in Mahabubnagar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the city this afternoon, he was welcomed by posters and flyers questioning his recent comments in Parliament on the formation of Telangana and also the unfulfilled promises made to the State.

Similar posters were pasted when Mr. Modi visited Hyderabad for a public meeting in Warangal a few months ago. The posters were being linked to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which has been raising its pitch against the Prime Minister over the last few months, though the posters don’t carry the name of the printers.

The posters read various comments made by Mr. Modi on Telangana : ‘Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana’ and ‘Mother was killed to save the child’ made in reference to bifurcation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

Some posters questioned Mr. Modi on the Centre’s’refusal’ to accord national status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and the failure to establish a turmeric board for farmers in Nizamabad as promised by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind during his poll campaign. 

This is not the first time that the ruling BRS has welcomed the Prime Minister with such posters. During his last in March this year, similar posters alleging that Mr. Modi was a destroyer of democracy and a father of hypocrisy appeared across the city. At that time the relations between the BJP and BRS were at a nadir over the questioning of BRS MLC, K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

In fact, similar posters appeared, apparently pasted by the BRS cadre, when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held in Hyderabad in September. The posters at that time targeted the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and statements like ‘Welcome to Corrupt Working Committee.’

