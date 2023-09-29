HamberMenu
KTR reiterates demand for national project status to PRLIS

He cautions people to be wary about Congress giving guarantees without warranty

September 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao along with Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy and others at a public meeting held at Wanaparthy on Friday.

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has reiterated the demand for giving national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mahabubnagar on October 1.

He also wanted the Centre to refer the Krishna water share issue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to a tribunal and allocate 575 tmc ft water to Telangana based on the criteria of catchment area and drought-prone areas in the basin. He accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana on every issue since 2014.

Addressing a public meeting at Wanaparthy on Friday he cautioned the farming community to be wary of Congress promises and said they would only get only 3-hour supply for farming if that party was supported in the next election. “Congress means scams, migration and guarantees without warranty, while BRS means schemes, irrigation and implementing path-breaking programmes without even promising them,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

He alleged that the Congress leaders of Mahabubnagar were mute spectators even as the leaders from Rayalaseema blasted the sluices of Rajoliband Diversion Scheme (RDS) to take water meant for Telangana to their areas. He mentioned that BRS (TRS) had the history fighting for a cause (Statehood to Telangana) without even knowing whether it would be a reality or not and they had not aspired for posts while participating in the movement.’

Ministers K.T. Rama Ro and S. Niranjan Reddy at a public meeting held at Wanaparthy on Friday.

Mr. Rama Rao said it was with the people’s support the local legislator and Minister S. Niranjan Reddy had got a medical college, an engineering college, new government hospital, ITI, KGBV, Agriculture College, 3,280 double-bedroom houses among others.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said he would develop Wanaparthy on the lines of Sircilla and Siddipet. He thanked the Minister for IT for sanctioning a IT Tower there with ₹22 crore.

Earlier, Mr. Rama Rao inaugurated several in development works and laid foundation stone for several more, all worth ₹666.5 crore. He laid foundation stone for oil palm factory at Sankireddypalli.

Legislators A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Ch. Rammohan Reddy, V.M. Abraham, Ch. Venkatrami Reddy, MPs M. Srinivas Reddy and P. Ramulu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Loknath Reddy and others participated.

