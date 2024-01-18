GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana pursuing plans for 3 new airports, revival of 3 facilities: Roads & Buildings Minister

The new airports are planned at Bhadradri Kothagudem; Jakranpally in Nizamabad district; and Mahabubnagar (Gudibanda village in Adakkal Mandal)

January 18, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia with Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K.Singh, Ministry of Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Asangba Chuba Ao, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others during the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 18, 2024.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia with Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K.Singh, Ministry of Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Asangba Chuba Ao, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others during the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana government is “aggressively working on three greenfield airports and revival of three brownfield airports”, Roads and Buildings, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Thursday.

While Bhadradri Kothagudem; Jakranpally in Nizamabad district; and Mahabubnagar (Gudibanda village in Adakkal Mandal) are where the new airports are planned, the facilities whose revival has been proposed are in Warangal Urban district (Mammnoor village); Basanthnagar in Peddapally district; and Adilabad district.

“In the first phase, we have initiated work on the airports in Warangal and Adilabad,” the Minister told the opening session of Wings India 2024 civil aviation conference and exhibition that was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Stating the plans for the airports were in line with the ‘Connecting India to the world in Amrit Kaal’ theme, he said the State government has also proposed a water aerodrome in Nagarjuna Sagar dam. While a pre-feasibility report for the project has been completed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the State government is also evaluating other waterbodies for creating water aerodromes.

Mr. Reddy said Telangana is the first State, in the country, to create permanent helipads in each district headquarters at the district collectorate complexes. The Minister also highlighted the work initiated to promote heli-tourism, air ambulance services available in Hyderabad as well as the State’s Drone policy aimed at developing an ecosystem for the drone/ UAV industry.

Aerospace, defence and space industries are thrust sectors for Telangana, the Minister said assuring the government’s support to the industry and investors. He concluded his speech with an appeal to the Union Minister for introduction of direct flights from Hyderabad to the U.S.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.