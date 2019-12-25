Adilabad, Kothagudem emerge favourites for airport development

With their location beyond any restricted airspace, Adilabad and Kothagudem emerged favourite sites for development of airports in Telangana.

In a preliminary study of six sites for development of airports in the State taken up by the Airports Authority of India, it was found that Warangal, Basanthnagar, Jakranpally and Mahabubnagar were not as suitable as Adilabad and Kothagudem. The study report, the copy of which was accessed by The Hindu, stated that both sites at Adilabad (Khanapur village of Adilabad mandal) and Kothagudem (Gollagudam and Peta Cheruvu villages) were located beyond any restricted airspace.

‘Hence Airspace and Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes to connect these sites (being considered for development of airports) with other airports can be developed,’ the report said. Operation of ATR-72 and Q-400 type aircraft can be started initially at these two places. Eventually, expansions can be made by upgrading the airports to operate bigger aircraft like A-320 and B-737, according to the report.

Though the AAI had sought the wind rose diagram (a tool which graphically displays wind speed and wind direction at a particular location over a period of time) of the site for the past 10 years, the State government could not provide it. The government said the India Meteorological Department did not have the wind rose diagram for Adilabad. The same was the case with Kothagudem.

Interestingly, the AAI found the second site of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district not feasible for development of airport. The proposed site at Bhadrachalam has overhead high-tension electric transmission lines on two sides. On the southern side of the site, a hillock, nearly 235 metres high, was found. It could become a potential obstacle, the report said. Moreover, the land earmarked for airport at this site is aligned in north-south direction while the runway alignment should be in east-west direction.

As per government’s agreement with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, no new or existing airport shall be permitted by the Centre within an aerial distance of 150 km of RGIA before its 25th anniversary. Warangal and Mahabubnagar sites are within 150 km of aerial distance of the RGIA. Basanthnagar and Jakranpally sites come under the restricted airspace of Indian Air Force. These airspaces are used by the IAF extensively for flying training, the report said.