Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline crosses under Godavari

A pipeline project to move products from the 15-million tonne Paradip Refinery in Odisha to demand centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is racing against time, surmounting engineering challenges even as officials hope for an early resolution of issues pertaining to land.

About 55% of the pipeline work has been completed, sources associated with the project said on the status of the 1,212-km underground pipeline that will boost fuel availability in the two of fastest growing States in the country.

The facility, one of the largest in the region and estimated to cost over ₹3,800 crore, will be complemented by a number of pumping and booster stations as well as depots and terminals in the three States.

A project of Indian Oil Corporation, the Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline recently overcame a major challenge when it crossed river Godavari at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. An official, who did not wish to be identified, said Horizontal Directional Drilling Method (HDD), a technology widely used globally for such cross-country pipeline laying work, was deployed.

Longest in Asia

As opposed to taking the pipeline above the ground, it was decided that 3,100 metre of crossing would be undertaken in two portions — 2, 200 m and 900 m sections and tie-in joint in the middle. On commissioning, this would be the longest 16” outer diameter (OD) pipeline crossing in Asia, the official said. Though not similar, there, however, remain several more hurdles for the project to clear, especially related to compensation for the land and resistance to the project in some places of Andhra Pradesh, the State through which the pipeline will traverse nearly 725 kms.

The project also faced such issues in Telangana, before they were resolved with the assistance of the administration. This, however, does not mean the end of challenges for the pipeline that will run for almost 150 km in the State as there were some issues related to conversion of the land for the Malkapur terminal, near Hyderabad.

Indian Oil has acquired over 60 acres for the modern facility, which will be last point of the product supply and serve as an alternative to the existing Cherlapalli terminal. While hoping for early resolution, the official did not rule out the possibility of the 4.5 million tonne product pipeline — to move petrol, diesel, kerosene and ATF — getting ready ahead of the terminal.