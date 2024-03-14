‘Pandavula Gutta designated exclusive Geo-heritage site in Telangana’

March 14, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY:

Pandavula Gutta, a geological marvel older than the Himalayan hills, has been officially recognised as the sole Geo-heritage site in Telangana. This declaration was made by Bhavesh Mishra, District Collector. In commemoration of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Telangana State Unit, Southern Region, organized a Geo-heritage walk at Pandavula Gutta on March 12. This event aimed to raise awareness about the region’s rich geological heritage, blending education, culture, and nature conservation.

Bhavesh Mishra along with guests like J Vasantha, District Forest Officer participated in a Geo-heritage walk held at the Pandavula Gutta in Regonda mandal in the district. Addressing the attendees, Mishra stressed the significance of preserving Pandavula Gutta’s geological heritage for future generations. He encouraged students to consider careers in geoscience and praised the Geological Survey of India’s efforts over its 174-year history. J Vasantha expressed her pride in hosting the event within the forested boundaries of the district and highlighted the unique geological features discovered during field visits.

Directors from the Geological Survey of India, A. Anil Kumar and Anup N Kamble, stressed the importance of preserving Pandavula Gutta for its geological significance.

Officials from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), the State Ground Water Board of Bhupalpally District, and local residents and educational institutions participated in the event aimed at preserving their heritage and promoting environmental conservation.