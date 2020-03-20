Over ₹ 100 crore released for steps to check COVID-19

State government has released an amount of ₹116.25 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to pay for measures to control spread of COVID-19.
According to the order released by the Revenue (Disaster Management), ₹ 83.25 crore will be spent for provision of temporary accommodation, food, clothing,medical care etc., for people affected and sheltered in quarantine camps (other than home quarantine) and for cluster containment operations, cost of consumables for sample collection and to support for checking, screening and contact tracing.
The government allocated ₹ 33 crore for setting up additional testing laboratories within the government and cost of consumables. It also includes expenditure towards personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities, cost of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers and consumables for government hospitals.
