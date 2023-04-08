Opposition jolted by Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain their plea on ‘misuse’ of Central agencies: PM Modi

April 08, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Opposition parties, saying they have been jolted by the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain their appeal to stop the alleged misuse of Central agencies against them.

Mr. Modi was addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad after launching the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to the temple town of Tirupati on Saturday, an event that was skipped by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. The PM questioned the morality of the Opposition parties trying to seek the court’s protection on inquiries into corrupt practices. “By refusing to entertain their plea, the Court gave them a jolt,” he said, without referring to any specific parties.

Dynastic corruption

He repeatedly referred to parivarvaad (family rule), hinting at both the Congress and at Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti. Mr. Modi argued that the genesis of corruption was in family rule that wanted to control institutions. Some people are worried about the development vision of the present government and these are the same forces that promote family rule since corrupt money benefits them directly, he said.

Mr. Modi repeatedly asked the gathering whether the country should allow them to go scot-free and or whether the fight against such elements should continue. The crowd responded with huge applause.

In a veiled criticism of the Telangana government, the Prime Minister urged the State government not to stall the Centre’s development projects, but rather to cooperate in the interests of the State. This non-cooperation is not in the interests of Telangana, he said, cautioning the people to be wary of it.

CM skips PM events

However, much to the disappointment of the BJP cadre, Mr. Modi refrained from making any direct attack against the BRS government or against the Chief Minister and his family. The gathering anticipated some sharp criticism against the BRS leadership, given the recent political developments in the State including the arrest of the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was jailed on charges of a paper leak in the Class 10 examination. He was out on bail a day before the PM arrived in Telangana.

Interestingly, the Telangana Chief Minister yet again skipped all of the PM’s events during his visit, leaving Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav to represent the State government at the Vande Bharat Express launch. During the last four visits of the PM, the CM has failed to meet Mr. Modi or participate in any of his programmes.