BJP seeks KCR’s apology for skipping Modi’s meeting

April 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for a public apology by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes to lay foundation stone for various projects worth over ₹ 11,000 crore, along with flagging off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati on Saturday.

“The Prime Minister clearly said he would speak politics only at the time of elections, but would focus on development after the elections. Irrespective of politics, he has sanctioned projects worth thousands of crores of rupees. Yet, KCR chose to skip the event,” he bemoaned.

Talking to the media at Parade Grounds after the public meeting, he claimed to have “personally requested” the Chief Minister to attend the Prime Minister’s programmes. “We had allocated an exclusive chair for the Chief Minister and I also brought a shawl to felicitate him,” he said and wondered what more important work KCR had other than the Prime Minister’s event.

“It is a matter of shame on the part of the Chief Minister to ignore the Prime Minister. He should tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana,” he said. KCR had once again proved that he was a hurdle for development of Telangana and people are bound to teach him a fitting lesson, he remarked.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar thanked the party workers, leaders and the people of Hyderabad for making the Prime Minister’s meeting a grand success. “We cannot forget the love and affection showered by the people who voluntarily turned up at Modi’s meeting,” he said.

Earlier, at the Secunderabad station, the party president introduced around 40 Nampally State office workers to Mr. Modi much to their delight. The Prime Minister had a chat with them enquiring about how long they were working and so on.

The Karimnagar MP has also announced the formation of a committee led by party vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar with G. Manohar Reddy, K. Venkateshwarlu, Mahila Morcha secretary A. Vijaya, Pulla Rao Yadav, Virender Goud and D. Yellanna for planning the proposed unemployed youth march in Warangal.