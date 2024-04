April 06, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Congress has nominated Narayanan Sri Ganesh as the party’s candidate for the ensuing by-polls to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency. The byelection will be held on May 13. His candidature was approved by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, which was announced on Saturday,

The by poll was necessitated due to the tragic death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita in a road accident on February 23, 2024.