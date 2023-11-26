Secunderabad Cantonment: Educated eager for merger, poor worried about their rights

November 26, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The merger of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would address a majority of the challenges faced by citizens, opines the informed electorate of the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, but the alternative viewpoint is that the poor will never be favoured, regardless of the circumstances.

Secunderabad Cantonment is one of the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad, forming an integral part of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has a total of 2.5 lakh voters, with over half falling within the age range of 30 to 49 years. Breaking down the voter demographics by age, there are 2,171 individuals aged between 18 and 19 years, 29,347 in their 20s, and the highest number, 70,295, in their 30s. The male voter count stands at 1,24,245, while the number of female voters is 1,22,315, with an additional seven identifying as the third gender.

Mohammad Sadiq, a long-time resident and rickshaw puller from Sikh Village, expresses his 50-year connection to the locality. Supporting a family of nine, including children and grandchildren, he and his son serve as the breadwinners. Despite casting his vote annually in the hope that his chosen candidate would bring about a positive change in his life, Sadiq laments his current situation. Having plied his rickshaw for a decade, he highlights the stark decline in income — from ₹800-1,000 per day a few years ago to a meagre ₹300-500 now due to reduced demand.

Talking about the 2BHK housing scheme of the government, Sadiq points out that he had applied for the scheme but has not heard a word from the government officials. In his view, schemes rarely benefit the impoverished, leaving the rich to prosper while the destitute languish in poverty.

Within the constituency lies the ‘Gunrock Enclave’, an enclave boasting of lavish bungalows occupied by retired defence officers. Just beyond the enclave’s sixth gate, one can find Ramesh, an auto mechanic who has been running his shop in the area for the past 15 years. Reflecting on the neighbourhood’s transformation, he expresses contentment with the current administration. Ramesh attributes the positive changes to the late Sayanna, a former five-time MLA from the constituency, praising the schemes that have directly benefited. For instance, he recounts successfully applying for the government’s ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ scheme when his cousin’s sister was getting married, and his father is now a recipient of the Aasara pension.

On the other side of the constituency lies the Karkhana locality, serving as a pivotal link between Trimulgherry and Bolarum. This area boasts of upscale showrooms and eateries. However, a recent cause for concern has emerged with the installation of a new traffic signal along the Karkhana main road. Vishal, a jewellery shop owner, shared the community’s worry, explaining that the signal’s malfunction poses risks for commuters. He recounted a recent incident involving his father, who, due to the non-functional signal, collided with another biker while attempting to cross towards Trimulgherry. This event led to the police barricading the route to Trimulgherry, forcing people to take a long U-turn.

Despite these challenges, Vishal commends Sayanna for the majority’s satisfaction with his governance. He pointed out the positive transformation of the government school in Karkhana, which, over the last five years, has evolved from a deteriorating structure into an impressive building.

Meanwhile, Sanki Ravinder Babu, general secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO operating in the SCB area, emphasises that regardless of the outcome of the election, the conflict will persist until the merger of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board into GHMC is completed. Despite the recent visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for a political campaign, no assurances were given regarding the merger, he says.

Stressing the underdevelopment of the cantonment board in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Mr.Babu underscores the significance of remembering that the SCB is the second-largest cantonment board in the country.

The Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency is poised for a historic contest, with both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Indian National Congress (INC) feilding female candidates for the seat. The BRS has nominated G Lasya Nanditha, daughter of Sayanna. Meanwhile, the Congress has selected G.Vennela, daughter of renowned folk singer Balladeer Gaddar (Gummadi Vittal). T

In the West Marredpally area, residents laud BJP candidate Sri Ganesh, citing his consistent support to the community during various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The others say that ‘both the daughters’ will take the sympathy vote. The final decision now rests in the hands of the electorate, who must determine whether their votes will be influenced by sympathy or an evaluation of the candidates’ dedication to the public.