Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha killed in road crash

The legislator recently had escaped a near-miss accident on February 13

February 23, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

B. Pradeep
Lasya Nanditha talking to a voter during her election campaign in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Lasya Nanditha talking to a voter during her election campaign in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Secunderabad Cantonment legislator G. Lasya Nanditha, 37, died in a road crash on the Outer Ring Road Patancheru, here in the early hours of February 23.

Nanditha died on the spot before she could be shifted for an emergency. Visuals from the accident scene showed the victim suffered a severe head injury.

The driver of the SUV (Maruthi Suzuki XL6) sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a nearby emergency centre.

According to the visuals, Nanditha was seated in the second-row seat at the time of the crash.

The crash reportedly was because of the high speed at which the vehicle was moving. No other vehicle was involved. The SUV was found crashed into the extreme left metal railing of the ORR.

Nanditha, daughter of former longtime Cantonment legislator G. Sayanna, is a first-time legislator elected from the Bharata Rashtra Samithi in December, 2023.

The young legislator escaped a near-miss accident on the Narketpally-Addanki State Highway on the outskirts of Nalgonda town on February 13, when she was returning to Hyderabad, after the party’s mega meet in that town. A home guard from Narketpally police station was killed in that crash.

Mortal remains of the MLA were kept at the local Amedha Hospitals. The post-mortem would be conduced at the Patancheru area hospital.

Hyderabad / Telangana

