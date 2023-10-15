HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nalgonda police seize Rs. 3.04 crore, after a chase

A car did not stop when a police team waved them to stop at Madugulapally toll-gate check-post

October 15, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

Nalgonda district police on Sunday seized Rs. 3.04 crore from two persons, who tried to speed away when police tried to stop the car they were travelling in, after a chase. 

The currency bundles, all of Rs. 500 denomination, were hidden inside specially made secret chambers beneath the seats. Three inter-district check-posts were set up in the district as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines in the backdrop of ensuring Assembly elections. 

“A white car did not stop when our police team waved them to stop at Madugulapally toll-gate check-post in the early hours of Sunday,” SP Apoorva Rao told The Hindu. On being told about this, Miryalguda DSP Venkatagiri swung into action alerting all the police teams deployed across the district, the SP said. 

The persons driving the car sped past the police teams when they tried to intercept it at Edulapally signal point. Messages were flashed on police communication network. Entire teams at the field level erected barricades at different places while police teams continued to chase the white car. 

Finally, the car was stopped at Vadapally integrated check-post. There were two persons Vipul Kumar Bhai, 46, and Amar Sinha Jala, 52. “When they declined to divulge why they were speeding away, we thoroughly checked, Rs. 3.04 crore were found in secret chambers beneath the seats,” the SP said. 

A case was booked under different sections of the law. They were being questioned further to ascertain the source of the money. Since the schedule of Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 was announced, Rs. 7.39 crore, Rs. 40 lakh worth liquor and Rs. 80 lakh worth gold were seized by Nalgonda police. 

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.