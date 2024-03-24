Man cons Hyderabad woman of ₹2.71 crore in a matrimony fraud; arrested

March 24, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad cybercrime police have arrested a man for allegedly conning a 30-year-old Hyderabad woman of ₹2.71 crore in a matrimony fraud.

According to the police, Potluri Sribala Vamshi Krishna S. (37) of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh created a fake profile under the name Rishi Kumar, a U.S. resident, on a popular matrimony website.

Mr. Vamshi Krishna told the victim that to process a U.S. Partner Visa, her CIBIL score needed to be 845, higher than her actual score of 743, and offered to help her increase her CIBIL score through loans facilitated by his company. He manipulated her into taking numerous loans, including personal loans, credit cards and even a car loan, under the pretext of boosting her CIBIL score, according to B. Ravinder Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad cybercrimes wing.

According to the officials, he also persuaded her cousin to participate in the scheme by promising her job opportunities at Microsoft in Australia and made her take several loans on the promise of repayment within a short period of time.

Throughout the scheme, Mr. Vamshi Krishna was supported by his alleged accomplice Nirmala, who, claiming to be a board member at Microsoft, manipulated the woman’s cousin into believing in the legitimacy of the scheme. Mr. Vamshi Krishna also claimed to be an assistant director at Glenmark Pharma.

A case was filed in the Cyberabad cybercrimes police station after a complaint from the woman. The police have seized six passbooks, 10 credit and debit cards, three mobile phones and four additional sim cards.

Mr. Vamshi Krishna is learnt to have been involved in as many as nine matrimonial fraud cases between 2011 and 2023, with five cases in 2020 alone. About five to six such women, whom he contacted through different phone numbers, accepted his request on the website, the official said, adding that efforts were under way to trace other such cases.