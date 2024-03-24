Man caught after conning Hyderabad woman of ₹70 lakh in marriage fraud

March 24, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad cybercrime police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly conning a woman from Hyderabad of ₹70 lakh in a marriage fraud. The suspect, identified as Dronadula Rajesh (40), is a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rajesh, through his profile on Telugu Matrimony, sought monetary assistance from the complainant citing financial issues and promised to marry her after the issues were resolved. He falsely claimed to be residing in Hyderabad and that his family lived in Krishna district.

“It started first with ₹2 lakh on April 30, followed by a series of transactions amounting to ₹70 lakh. To pay Mr. Rajesh, the complainant borrowed money from outsiders, obtained gold loans from Muthoot Finance alongside a home loan of ₹52 lakh and also availed personal loans from Fibe, Money View and PostPe,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes-Cyberabad) K. Narsimha.

A case was registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and Section 66-D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act 2000-2008.

Upon investigation, it was found that Mr. Rajesh used the funds for gambling and speculative trading in cryptocurrency and the stock market, the official explained.

Similar cases, wherein the accused had set up profiles on various sites to target unsuspecting victims by initiating close conversations, have also been identified. Further investigation is under way.