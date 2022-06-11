African national arrested in Hyderabad for matrimonial fraud 

Cyber-crime wing of Hyderabad city police on Friday arrested one Cabral Edmondo, a native of Guinea-Bissau of West Africa, allegedly for a matrimonial fraud.

A barber in Delhi, the accused used to create fake profiles on matrimonial sites and get in touch with prospective women.

The victim, a complainant from Old Bowenpally, police said was cheated of ₹10.65 lakh in the case.

Once women express interest over his profile, he makes them believe that he would visit India and discuss further with the family. On February 8, the complainant got a call saying airport authorities have seized his luggage, which also contains huge foreign currency, and its clearance needed a cash transfer.

The accused was booked for cheating, cheating by personation and under the Information Technology Act.