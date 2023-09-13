HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

KTR refuses to comment on Naidu’s arrest, says his tweet misunderstood

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao clarified that a tweet by him on the same day when Naidu was arrested was misunderstood

September 13, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Rama Rao. File

K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao refused to comment on the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and said Telangana has nothing to do with the politics in Andhra Pradesh.

In an informal chat with reporters here, the Minister also clarified that a tweet by him on the same day was misunderstood. KTR had tweeted, “Thoroughly enjoyed the terrific show #NothingMakesSense by @varungrover yesterday in Hyderabad. Haven’t laughed so much in a long time. My compliments brother on the brilliant performance.”

He said, however, that it was misunderstood as people related it to Mr. Naidu’s arrest. “I went to the show with my school friends without any security and as a common man. I really enjoyed the hilarious show as I was a fan of stand-up comedy right from my days in the United States,” he said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.